Poll: Snyder’s job rating improves in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over half of the Michigan voters in a new poll gave Gov. Rick Snyder a negative job rating, but nearly half believe the state is heading in the right direction.

Snyder received a negative job rating from 57 percent of the respondents, while 41 percent gave him a positive approval rating and three percent were undecided. In a May poll, he received a negative rating from 59 percent of respondents and a positive rating from 38 percent.

Just eight percent of the respondents said Snyder was doing an excellent job.

According to an EPIC-MRA poll released Thursday, 48 percent of the respondents said Michigan is on the right track, with 37 percent saying it is going in the wrong direction and 15 percent being undecided.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 among 600 people across the state of Michigan. Forty-two percent of the respondents identified as Democrats, 38 percent said they were Republicans and 14 percent were Independents.

