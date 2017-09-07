Prosecutor: Resident woken by touch of intruder; 1 arrested

Related Coverage PD: Stranger found in house a suspect in other crimes

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Prosecutors believe a Benton Harbor man arrested for home invasion Wednesday is a window peeper who also touched a sleeping resident.

James Jonathon Dulaney, 36, is charged with first-degree home invasion for the Aug. 23 incident in which a resident said they awoke in bed to an intruder’s touch, according to Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic. The suspect then ran from the scene.

Dulaney is also charged with window peeping for an Aug. 26 incident, according to the prosecutor.

Dulaney faces several misdemeanor charges of illegal entry as well for allegedly entering St. Joseph Township homes during the overnight hours over the last several weeks. Three of those alleged home invasions happened Wednesday in the Fairplain area of St. Joseph Township, near Napier Avenue.

A Michigan State Police trooper and his K-9 caught Dulaney crawling out of a window to a closed garage, the prosecutor said.

Dulaney’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15, the prosecutor says.

