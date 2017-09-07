Rockford’s Corner Bar gets green light for salvage work

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time since a fire swept through Rockford’s iconic Corner Bar, traffic may soon flow through downtown again.
On its Facebook page Thursday, the Corner Bar said its insurance company has finally approved moving forward with bracing salvageable walls, which include the building’s facade and about 20 feet of the original building’s north-facing wall.
The Corner Bar said bracing work is expected to begin Friday, followed by demolition. Once the bracing is complete, the business expects traffic to “likely resume a somewhat normal pattern.”
The intersection of Main and Courtland streets has been closed since the Aug. 15 fire, which destabilized the 144-year-old building. It’s still unclear what sparked the fire, which was fueled by a gas leak.
In Thursday’s Facebook post, the Corner Bar said it’s “been a difficult time for everyone” but its owners are “very excited… to finally be moving forward.”
The owners of Corner Bar have told 24 Hour News 8 that they hope to reopen by next summer.
Corner Bar fire in Rockford
Corner Bar fire in Rockford x
Latest Galleries
-
Where Chance Powell lived
-
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937