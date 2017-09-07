Rockford’s Corner Bar gets green light for salvage work

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time since a fire swept through Rockford’s iconic Corner Bar, traffic may soon flow through downtown again.

On its Facebook page Thursday, the Corner Bar said its insurance company has finally approved moving forward with bracing salvageable walls, which include the building’s facade and about 20 feet of the original building’s north-facing wall.

The Corner Bar said bracing work is expected to begin Friday, followed by demolition. Once the bracing is complete, the business expects traffic to “likely resume a somewhat normal pattern.”

The intersection of Main and Courtland streets has been closed since the Aug. 15 fire, which destabilized the 144-year-old building. It’s still unclear what sparked the fire, which was fueled by a gas leak.

In Thursday’s Facebook post, the Corner Bar said it’s “been a difficult time for everyone” but its owners are “very excited… to finally be moving forward.”

The owners of Corner Bar have told 24 Hour News 8 that they hope to reopen by next summer.

Corner Bar fire in Rockford View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Crews work to put out a fire at the Rockford Corner Bar Monday, August 14, 2017. A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A viewer photo submitted to ReportIt shows firefighters attacking the flames at the Corner Bar in Rockford at 11:08 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters work to extinguish a large fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the scene of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) The Corner Bar serves up hot dogs from a tent not far from its burned out business. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke billows in front of the sign at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Crews carefully remove the Corner Bar's front sign after a devastating fire at the iconic Rockford establishment. (Aug. 14, 2017) The area around Corner Bar roped off by police tape, hours after the fire was extinguished. (Aug. 14, 2017) People gather along Main Street in Rockford to watch as crews continue to keep watch at the Corner Bar, which was devastated by a fire on Aug. 14, 2017. Community members gather near the intersection of Main and Courtland streets in Rockford as fire crews keep an eye on hot spots after a massive fire at the Corner Bar. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters stand outside what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Caution tape surrounds what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Left to right: Jeff Wolfe and Sarah Wolfe, who own the Corner Bar in Rockford.

