Sparta man gets prison for sexually abusing boys

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- A Sparta man who admitted to sexually abusing two boys and recording it is heading to prison.

A Kent County judge Thursday sentenced 23-year-old Tyler Lowis to at least 18.75 years behind bars on four charges, including two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

Lowis was arrested in November 2016 after Michigan State Police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography. When police searched his house, they found video files of child pornography, some of which showed Lowis and underage boys, according to court documents. Investigators say Lowis admitted to sexually abusing the boys since 2015.

Lowis pleaded guilty to the four charges last month as part of the plea agreement. In turn, prosecutors dismissed several other charges against him.

Lowis faces up to 56 years in prison.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

