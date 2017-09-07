UICA’s ArtPrize Nine exhibition to focus on food





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize Nine is less than two weeks away and some of this year’s entries are already taking shape.

This year, the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts is hosting “Cultivate.”

Several artists from across the country are involved in the exhibition, which examines cultural history and the effects of globalization on communities through food.

“Every year, we produce a totally new fresh show and every year, we learn a little bit more about the community and produce a show really with them in mind,” said UICA Executive Director Miranda Krainiak, who is also the curator of “Cultivate.”

In tandem with the exhibition, Krainiak says the UICA is organizing a meal for 250 people in Heartside Park to talk about food with the community.

ArtPrize Nine runs Sept. 20 until Oct. 8.

