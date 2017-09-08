Baby born alongside M-6 in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman gave birth on the side of a busy West Michigan highway Friday morning.

According to the Dutton Fire Department’s Facebook page, the healthy boy came into the world alongside westbound M-6 near Hanna Lake Avenue in Gaines Township.

The newborn created quit the commotion. Emergency crews had to shut down one lane of M-6 during the unexpected delivery.

The fire department’s post congratulated the parents on their new addition to the family.

The names of the parents and newborn are not being released.

