Baby born alongside M-6 in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman gave birth on the side of a busy West Michigan highway Friday morning.
According to the Dutton Fire Department’s Facebook page, the healthy boy came into the world alongside westbound M-6 near Hanna Lake Avenue in Gaines Township.
The newborn created quit the commotion. Emergency crews had to shut down one lane of M-6 during the unexpected delivery.
The fire department’s post congratulated the parents on their new addition to the family.
The names of the parents and newborn are not being released.