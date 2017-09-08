Crash involving semi ejects one from vehicle

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was ejected from her vehicle Friday after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer in an intersection.

It happened around 3:16 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Byron Road and 8th Avenue in Jamestown Township, authorities said.

Authorities said the car had stopped at the four-way stop sign at the intersection, and then proceeded to drive through it and was struck by the truck after it neglected to stop. A 17-year-old female passenger was ejected from the backseat through an open window upon impact, police said.

Authorities said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, and is critical condition in an area hospital.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the incident. Authorities said there was another passenger in the front seat of the car in addition to the driver who were both uninjured in the crash.

