Crash sends vehicle into tree

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several people experienced injuries in a crash that sent a vehicle flying into a tree Friday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-31 near Taft Street.

One of the vehicles left the road after the collision and rolled in the parking lot of the Herman Miller building at the location. A second vehicle involved struck a tree after the collision.

Traffic came to a complete halt for some time, but a lane has reopened to allow through traffic.

Details on the condition of the drivers or what caused the crash were not immediately available.

