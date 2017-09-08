Downtown GR apartment building construction complete

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An upscale apartment building called Venue Tower in downtown Grand Rapids’ Arena District has been completed.

Orion Construction and DTN Management announced Friday that the $20 million, 94-unit building includes a terrace overlooking the B.O.B. and Van Andel Arena, ramp parking, a gym and ticket perks for shows at 20 Monroe Live, among other amenities.

Located at 15 Ottawa Ave, it includes studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

There are 94 unites in the building, which management says is 70 percent pre-leased at this point.

