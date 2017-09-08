Football Frenzy returns for week 3

Related Coverage 10th Pink Arrow Pride to kick off Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football Frenzy is back for week three of the high school football season with plenty of exciting matchups.

Our spotlight will be on these three games:

East Grand Rapids (2-0) at Lowell (2-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Lowell will play in its annual Pink Arrow Project game against a longtime rival. The two area powerhouses clash in a series that has included several classic games through the years. Both teams enter this matchup unbeaten as Lowell’s defense has allowed only six points in wins over Warren De La Salle and Rockford.

East Grand Rapids also is perfect following victories over Farmington Hills Harrison and Forest Hills Northern. This will be the 50th all-time meeting between the two teams and the Pioneers hold a 33-16 edge. However, the Red Arrows have won the last seven meetings, including the playoffs. East Grand Rapids’ last victory came in 2010, 44-40.

Rockford (1-1) at Mona Shores (2-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Mona Shores hosts its annual Sailor Salute night as they honor military personnel, as well as local law enforcement, fire and emergency responders. Mona Shores enters the game with an unbeaten mark after wins over Canton and Zeeland West.

The Sailors scored 35 unanswered points in their victory over the Dux. Mona Shores trailed 20-14 at the half, but its defense blanked Zeeland West in the second half. Sincere Dent rushed for 100 yards and Dee Davis recorded three touchdowns.

The Rams were shut out by Lowell last week, 14-0, after knocking off Saline by the same score in their season opener.

Lee (2-0) at NorthPointe Christian (2-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Lee is off to a surprising start after already matching their win total from the five previous years combined. The Rebels are 2-0 for the first time since 2008 after beating New Buffalo (26-8) and White Cloud (48-0). They’ve already scored as many points (74) as they did all of last season.

Lee is one of four unbeaten teams in the OK Silver, which includes NorthPointe Christian. The Mustangs remained perfect after edging Ecorse 28-27 last week. NorthPointe went 4-5 a year ago and missed the state playoffs. It went 31-5 from 2013-15 amd reached the state semifinals in back-to-back seasons.

We will also have cameras at these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Forest Hills Central vs. Ottawa Hills

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Holland South Christian

Godwin Heights vs. Calvin Christian

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Allendale

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Wyoming

Grand Rapids Union vs. Reeths-Puffer

Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood

Ionia vs. Fowlerville

Kalamazoo United vs. Lawton

Kelloggsville vs. Buchanan

Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Perry

Loy Norrix vs. Kalamazoo Central

Muskegon vs. Fruitport

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Orchard View

North Muskegon vs. Ravenna

Portage Central vs. Stevensville Lakeshore

Unity Christian vs. Holland

West Ottawa vs. Caledonia

Zeeland East vs. Hamilton

