KCAS Pet of the Week: Kinsey and Maddox





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for an affectionate addition to your family, look no farther than this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Kinsey. She’s a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray.

Kinsey loves to give kisses and show her love. She’s also very smart and loves to learn commands. Shelter workers say she would fare best in a home with no small children. She should also meet any dogs living in the same home beforehand, to make sure they get along.

Next is Maddox. He’s almost 10 years old, but shelter workers say he’s a gentleman who obviously loves getting his ears rubbed.

If you’re interested in adopting Maddox, Kinsey or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—–

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

