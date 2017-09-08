Late field goal ends EGR’s skid to Lowell





LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A kicker who had already missed twice Friday night became the hero as East Grand Rapids snapped its losing streak to Lowell.

“I was nervous,” Mark Boeve said about his 21-yard field goal that gave East Grand Rapids a 16-14 lead with 3:36 left. “(Coach) just had trust in me.”

Earlier in the game, Boeve had an extra point attempt blocked and missed a 24-yard field goal. Those misses could have been the difference if Lowell had hung on to win.

“The snap was a little high, the holder got it down, I just can’t believe I got it through,” Boeve said. “It was crazy after missing two earlier in the game. It felt great.”

The win is the first for East Grand Rapids against Lowell since 2010. The Red Arrows had won seven straight in the rivalry.

East Grand Rapids jumped ahead early in Lowell’s annual Pink Arrow Pride game. The Pioneers took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on a touchdown run by Connor Davis and touchdown catch by Ben Forstner.

Lowell cut the lead to 13-7 before half on a 2-yard score by Ben Lobbezoo.

After a scoreless third quarter, Lowell took its first lead on a 4-yard run by Quarterback David Kruse with 7:58 left.

A late Lowell interception set East Grand Rapids up with a short field. The Pioneers opted for Boeve’s game-winning field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard-line with 3:36 left.

After the game, East Grand Rapids Coach Casey Longo revealed the advice he gave Boeve before sending him out to kick.

“I said kick it between the white poles,” Longo said. “He’s a great kicker. I knew he was going to make it.”

Longo credited his defense for helping create five turnovers.

“Our defense did an outstanding job. We needed those turnovers.”

East Grand Rapids (3-0) plays at Thornapple Kellogg next week. Lowell (2-1) travels to Ottawa Hills.

