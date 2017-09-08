At least 5 killed in powerful 8.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico

MEXICO CITY- (AP) — The death toll in the massive earthquake in Mexico has risen to at least five people, including two children in Tabasco state.

Tabasco Gov. Arturo Nunez said that one of the children died when a wall collapsed, and the other was a baby who died in a children’s hospital that lost electricity, cutting off the supply to the infant’s ventilator.

The other three deaths were in Chiapas state, in San Cristobal de las Casas.

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing buildings to sway violently as far away as the country’s distant capital and setting off a tsunami warning.

That's the tsunami hitting the buoy south of Acapulco. Out at sea, in deep water the waves are usually very small. Almost half a foot here. pic.twitter.com/L4bDvP9YQM — 🌀Kyle Underwood🌀 (@wx8) September 8, 2017

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

