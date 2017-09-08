Man injured after crash in Norton Shores parking lot

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOO) — A man was seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in a parking lot Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the Cannon Muskegon Corporation, located at 2875 Lincoln Street in Norton Shores.

Norton Shores police told 24 Hour News 8 that a semi-truck driver from another company parked his truck alongside the road and walked into the parking lot when he was struck by an employee pulling into work.

The semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The employee told police he didn’t not see the semi-truck driver. Police said the employee is being cooperative.

Alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors in the crash, according to the Norton Shores Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

