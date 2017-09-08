Missing mom’s ex-boyfriend, his father arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ex-boyfriend of a woman who has been missing since Sunday has been arrested and lodged in the Kent County Jail.

Andrew Hudson, 38, and his father Lyle Hudson, 62, were both arrested Friday, jail records show. Both men were booked on accusations of obstructing justice, State Police records show.

It was not immediately clear whether charges have been authorized by prosecutors or what lead to the arrests. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker declined to comment on the case Friday evening. Wyoming police officials did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment.

The mother of Andrew Hudson’s children, Ana Marie Carrillo, 35, has been missing since Sunday morning when family members says she set out to pick up her kids from Andrew’s home.

Carrillo was expected to return some 20 minutes later, her roommate said, but she didn’t. Her family hasn’t seen or heard from her since.

The vehicle she was driving was found abandoned with the keys inside of it later Sunday evening in a parking lot less than a mile from Andrew Hudson’s home.

Officials have not said whether Friday’s arrests are directly connected to Carrillo’s disappearance. Records confirm Wyoming Police, the department primarily handling Carrillo’s case, as the arresting agency for both men.

Police spent days collecting evidence at Andrew Hudson’s home on Colby Avenue in Wyoming this week. Wednesday they searched Lyle Hudson’s home on 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

Police were seen taking evidence from both homes but they have not released information about what was found.

Early on in their investigation, police said Andrew Hudson was cooperating with them. Tuesday, detectives said he was not being named a suspect in Carrillo’s disappearance.

Andrew Hudson has been convicted twice of beating Carrillo — once in 2004, and again in 2014. In the 2014 case, Carrillo was pregnant at the time and police said he stopped one of his children from calling 911 to report the violence. Other charges on his record include a 1997 conviction for possessing a switchblade and a current pending charge for allegedly assaulting someone, not Carrillo, in May.

The latest charge was set to go to trial this week but the proceedings were delayed, court officials confirmed.

Lyle Hudson had no criminal history listed in State Police records.

Carrillo’s family members have been working tirelessly to find her. Loved ones have canvased several areas searching for clues and posting signs to alert the public about Carrillo.

This weekend a billboard seeking help from the public will be displayed along US-131, the family said.

Carrillo’s family had little to say about the arrests when reached late Friday night.

“I just want my baby back,” said Carrillo’s mother Birdie. “That’s all.”

Anyone with information leading to Carrillo is encouraged to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

