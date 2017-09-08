Murder suspect arrested after shootout with police

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A murder suspect was arrested Friday after exchanging gunfire with police during a traffic stop.

Around 5:20 p.m. a Michigan State Police trooper and Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle from Alabama that was reported stolen, authorities said.

It happened on eastbound I-94 near the 50 mile marker in Lawrence Township, authorities said.

According to a Michigan State Police release, the driver got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the officers. The trooper and deputy returned fire, but nobody was struck in the incident, authorities said.

The release said the suspect surrendered after all the rounds had been fired from his weapon.

Upon arresting the man, authorities said it was discovered he was wanted for a murder in Madison County in Alabama.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

