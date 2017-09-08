Officials to answer well contamination concerns near Rockford

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverine Worldwide will join state health and environmental officials to address concerns about recent test results that found potentially toxic chemicals in private wells near a former company waste site in Belmont.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said testing paid for by a citizen group showed 14 of 21 wells near a former Wolverine Worldwide dumpsite on House Street contained perfluorinated chemicals.

PFCs are part of a group of chemicals used in waterproofing shoes, as well as fast food wrappers, Teflon, Scotchguard, shampoo and makeup. They become a problem when you consume them.

More homes still need to be tested, but the DEQ believes anyone living on the east side of US-131 is safe.

Wolverine Worldwide is giving out bottled water and filters to people living in the area. The DEQ says the company has not broken any laws.

The Kent County Health Department will host the town hall meeting Tuesday to update concerned residents about the situation.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., community members can meet one-on-one with representatives of Wolverine Worldwide, the Kent County Health Department, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and Plainfield Township.

At 6 p.m., each agency plans to update the investigation and take questions.

Tuesday’s town hall meeting will take place at Rockford Fine Arts Auditorium at Rockford High School, located at 4100 Kroes Street NE.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

