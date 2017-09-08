Police searching for missing Zeeland man

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Zeeland man.

David Schaner, 58, was last seen sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a family member.

He is believed to be driving a blue 1991 Toyota minivan with a license plate of DPU 6141.

Schaner is 5-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He has medical concerns and is listed as missing endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department at 616.738.4000.

