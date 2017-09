GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s apple season here in Michigan and Maranda took a trip to Klackle’s Orchard in Greenville to pick some apples, see how they make their cider, and talk to some families about what they love most about Klackle’s.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

FARM MARKET:

Sunday through Thursday: 7am – 6pm

Friday and Saturday: 7am – 7pm

FAMILY FUN FARM:

Saturday, September 9 – Tuesday, October 31:

Tuesday – Friday 11am to 6pm

Saturday 10am – 6pm

Sunday noon – 5pm

