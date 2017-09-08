Whitecaps head into winner-take-all game Friday





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It will be a do or die situation at Fifth Third Ballpark Friday night.

After rallying in the ninth inning in game one of the Midwest League East Quarterfinals at Dayton, the West Michigan Whitecaps fell at home Thursday to even the series 1-1.

Despite getting two men into scoring position in the ninth inning Thursday, the West Michigan Whitecaps were unable to make a late-inning comeback two nights in a row.

Thursday’s results have forced a decisive game three where the loser will be knocked out of the playoffs.

During game two, the Whitecaps’ offense sputtered through the first eight innings. The Whitecaps didn’t score a run until the ninth inning on an Anthony Pereira RBI groundout.

That would be the end of the scoring for West Michigan, as it left the game-tying run on base in scoring position.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark.

