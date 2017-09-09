Ale for fallen fire chief makes debut

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time, a new beer honoring former Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski flowed from the tap Saturday.

Boatyard Brewing unveiled its new beer, “Fast Eddie Red Ale,” created to honor Switalski after he died while responding to a call in June.

In addition to the unveiling of the beer, it was also the pre-registration party for the Sept. 11 Stair Climb in Kalamazoo.

The annual event honors the first responders who gave their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks.

That will take place at the Wings Event Center Monday.

