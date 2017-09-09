Deputies: Motorcyclist’s leg partially amputated after crash

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County deputies say a motorcyclist’s leg was partially amputated following a crash with a semi-truck Friday.

It happened at 5:55 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near the 47.6 mile marker in Hartford Township.

Sheriff’s deputies say the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old St. Joseph man, rear-ended the semi-truck, which had slowed to a near-stop due to a traffic backup. The motorcycle was not able to stop before the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Deputies say his leg was amputated below the knee. A tourniquet was applied to his leg to stop the bleeding.

Deputies say it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

