GRPD investigating double homicide; no suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police confirm they are investigating a double homicide early Saturday morning.

Police say the bodies were found in the area of Franklin Street and Division Avenue around 1:47 a.m. One of the bodies were found inside a vehicle that was crashed into a fence, and the other was found in the parking lot of a liquor store.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says both victims are men, ages 23 and 27-years-old. Both men were shot to death.

Police say they do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

**This is a breaking news story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak from 5-8 a.m. for the latest information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

