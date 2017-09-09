Motorcycle crash causes serious injuries

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has caused serious injuries, according to dispatchers.

It happened around 6:32 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Long Lake Road and Hock Road, dispatchers said.

Ionia County dispatchers said injuries are considered to be very serious.

The intersection and some surrounding roads will be closed, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Details on the cause of the crash or exact condition of those injured were not immediately available.

More information will be provided as it become available.

