Prosecutor: Perjury charge filed in missing mom case

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says a perjury charge has been filed against the father of the ex-boyfriend of a missing Wyoming mother.

Becker said the charge against 62-year-old Lyle Hudson is related to the investigation regarding Ana Carrillo, the Wyoming woman who has been missing since Sunday. The felony charge carries a penalty of life in prison.

Family members say Carrillo, 35, set out to pick up her kids from her ex-boyfriend Andrew Hudson’s home. She was expected to return some 20 minutes later, her roommate said, but she didn’t. Her family hasn’t seen or heard from her since.

Andrew Hudson, 38, and his father Lyle Hudson, were both arrested Friday, jail records show. Both men were booked on accusations of obstructing justice, State Police records show.

Police spent days collecting evidence at Andrew Hudson’s home on Colby Avenue in Wyoming this week. Wednesday they searched Lyle Hudson’s home on 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

Police were seen taking evidence from both homes but they have not released information about what was found.

Early on in their investigation, police said Andrew Hudson was cooperating with them. Tuesday, detectives said he was not being named a suspect in Carrillo’s disappearance.

Police are requesting anyone with information about the case contact Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

