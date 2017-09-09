Watch live Hurricane Irma coverage by WFLA in Tampa

TAMPA (WOOD) — Millions of people are being forced to evacuate the southern region of the United States due to the approaching Hurricane Irma.

Irma was forecast to strike Florida as a Category 4 storm Sunday morning.

Tampa has not been struck by a major hurricane since 1921, and the area now has a population of 3 million people.

Despite losing some strength, Hurricane Irma is expected to regain strength before making landfall in Florida.

Complete coverage of Irma | How you can help

Parts of interstates 75 and 95 north were in a standstill due to the amount of people trying to evacuate, while few people drove in southbound lanes.

Use this video link below to watch WFLA with live coverage of Hurricane Irma.

