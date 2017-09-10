Bangor police searching for break-in suspect who escaped cruiser

BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) – The Bangor Police Department is asking people in the area to keep an eye out for 21-year-old Dominick Wheeler.

Police say Wheeler is accused of breaking into a laundromat in Bangor and starting a fire.

According to Chief Tommy Simpson, Wheeler was arrested after the alleged break-in, but was able to escape from a police cruiser. Simpsons says Wheeler is also wanted on other outstanding warrants.

The break-in and fire happened at Ms. Laundry Mat at 107 E. Monroe St. in Bangor. The Bangor Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, but the building suffered extensive damage.

Police ask anyone with information on Wheeler’s whereabouts to call them at 269-657-3101.

