Belding man killed in Ionia County crash identified

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities is releasing the name of a Belding man killed in a motorcycle crash in Ionia County.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Long Lake Road near Hock Road in Otisco Township, northeast of Belding.
Michigan State Police say 52-year-old Michael Warner was traveling east on Long Lake Road in Otisco Township when his motorcycle veered off the road, hitting several small trees and a traffic sign.
Warner died at the scene, according to troopers. The 55-year-old woman riding with him was flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital where she’s listed in critical condition, MSP says.
The crash remains under investigation.