Deputies: Driver in head-on crash possibly under influence

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators suspect an Allegan County man who caused a head-on crash Sunday morning may have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The crash happened around 6:25 a.m. at Baseline Road and 63rd Street in Van Buren County’s Geneva Township, east of South Haven.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man from Pullman was eastbound on Baseline Road when his vehicle veered over the center line, into the path of a westbound vehicle.

The crash caused the second vehicle to roll onto its roof, but the driver was able to get out.

The 19-year-old driver had to be freed from his vehicle, according to deputies. He was taken to Bronson South Haven Hospital with multiple injuries.

The other driver, Randall Kammeraad of Fennville, had minor injuries but didn’t seek medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the younger driver was possibly under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, but deputies are awaiting test results. They’re withholding his name.

The case will be forwarded to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office, who will determine if charges should be filed against the 19-year-old man.

