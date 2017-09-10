Dispatchers: WB I-94 in Berrien County closed after crash

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are shutting down a portion of westbound I-94 because of a crash.
Berrien County dispatchers say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-94 at the 19 mile marker in Lake Township, near Stevensville.
It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved and if anyone is injured. Dispatchers say Lake Township police are handling the situation.
>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions
It’s unclear how long the interstate’s westbound lanes will be shut down. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.