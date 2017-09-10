Dispatchers: WB I-94 in Berrien County closed after crash

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are shutting down a portion of westbound I-94 because of a crash.

Berrien County dispatchers say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-94 at the 19 mile marker in Lake Township, near Stevensville.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved and if anyone is injured. Dispatchers say Lake Township police are handling the situation.

It’s unclear how long the interstate’s westbound lanes will be shut down. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

