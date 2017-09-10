Family escapes suspicious house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – A family safely escaped their home after a fire broke out in their living room.

The family woke up to the smell of smoke in their house on the 900 block of Neumaier Court just after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says that the family attempted to put the fire out with water.

Police say when smoke became overwhelming, the family quickly exited the house.

Crews arrived on scene and quickly put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious and is currently under investigation.

KDPS is asking anyone with information to call them at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

