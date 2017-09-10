FL man with ties to WOOD TV8 waits out Hurricane Irma

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WOOD) — As Hurricane Irma continued to churn through Florida, the brother of WOOD TV8’s Marlee Ginter is giving an on-the-ground look at the devastation left behind.

Shawn Ginter and his family were in Fort Pierce Sunday, trying to stay safe as their street turned into a river and the water crept up his driveway.

“We just saw two catfish come swimming up the street just a few minutes ago and you can see out here — the whole neighborhood’s kind of flooded,” Shawn Ginter said.

Shawn Ginter and his family just moved into a new home. He said state and city officials issued evacuation notices days ago but they decided to stick it out. Now they’re being told to stay put.

“Well, we’re just concerned because now the water is coming in, as you can see. And my wife’s car in the driveway — it’s right by her front tires right now so we have about maybe four feet before it starts coming into the garage,” Shawn Ginter said.

As the storm continued to hit the area Sunday night, the family’s house lost power and they prepared for flooding in their living room.

24 Hour News 8 asked him as the storm surges comes through what they’re going to do if the flooding gets too high inside their home.

“In my garage I literally have two large generators and 30 gallons of gas so if the power goes out, I’m OK. But like you just said, if it gets that bad, I really don’t know. I mean you can’t get out on the street – it’s literally flooded. The cars wouldn’t work. I don’t know,” Shawn Ginter said.

