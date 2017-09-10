Man robs Plainfield Township gas station; no arrests made

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to track down a man who robbed a Plainfield Township gas station.

Authorities were called to the Citgo gas station at 4558 West River Drive NE near Fifth Third Ballpark around 3:24 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the man entered the gas station convenience store and demanded money from the cash register. The man did not show a weapon but kept his hands in the pockets of his jeans, according to deputies.

After getting the money, the robber left the store, possibly in an SUV.

Authorities did not have a detailed description of the suspect or the vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

