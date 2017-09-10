MI Army National Guard deploying 1,000+ soldiers for Irma relief efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan Army National Guard is deploying more than 1,000 soldiers to support relief efforts in Hurricane Irma’s destruction.

Approximately 425 soldiers will be sent to the west side of southern Florida where they are likely to provide humanitarian assistance and security.

The battalion is expected to pack meet at Camp Grayling Monday morning where they will consolidate equipment that includes more than 120 vehicles and trucks.

They will then leave Camp Grayling on Tuesday and travel to Florida.

One CH-47 Chinook helicopter, with eight air and ground crew personnel are scheduled to leave sometime Monday morning from the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Mount Clemens.

The Selfridge base will likely to provide aerial support for personnel and logistical movement.

They are expected to travel from Michigan to South Carolina first and then move to Cecil Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

A third battalion with approximately 60 soldiers from Grand Ledge will also leave for Jacksonville on Monday or Tuesday.

The unit will perform aviation maintenance on UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters. This aircraft that is expected to be in high demand in the upcoming week throughout Florida.

“Our Soldiers are trained and equipped to provide the vital assistance that our fellow Americans are going to need following a massive catastrophic storm,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais, The Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard. “We are anxious to get down there as soon as conditions allow us to get into Florida.”

An additional 570 soldiers are scheduled to leave next week Sunday and are likely to provide humanitarian assistance and security.

Their deployment location has not yet been determined.

