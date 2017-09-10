Photos: UICA’s 2017 OddBall fundraiser

September 2017 photos of the UICA's OddBall fundraiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The OddBall is the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts’ annual fundraiser.

Participants could check out the new ArtPrize Nine exhibition, “Cultivate.”

The theme of this year’s fundraiser was “Flora and Farmer.”

