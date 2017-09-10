Search underway for missing Kalamazoo woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a Kalamazoo woman who disappeared after leaving a friend’s home.

Tamara Dressler, 34, was last seen Saturday night after leaving her friend’s house in Kalamazoo, according to police. She never arrived where at her expected destination and has not been heard from since, officers said.

Family, friends and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety have tried contacting Dressler, to no avail.

She was officially reported missing in the 4300 block of West Michigan Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dressler was last seen driving her silver 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, which carries the Michigan license plate of AMR571. The vehicle is missing a rear bumper, according to officers.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139, or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

