GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Police in Grand Rapids are investigating an overnight shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Authorities say several rounds were fired around 11 p.m. Saturday night near Sixth Street and McReynolds Ave. Police confirm one woman was shot – suffering a “non-life-threatening injury.”

Our crews on scene saw police laying down evidence markers and taping off a scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified yet in the incident.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit