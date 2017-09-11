1 hurt in attempted robbery in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids police are looking for the person who tried to rob two men at gunpoint over the weekend, injuring one of the victims.

It happened just after midnight Saturday in the 600 block of Gladstone Drive SE near Sherman Street. In a Monday release, police said the suspect tried to rob two adults. One of the victims was grazed by a bullet and has since been treated and released from the hospital. The suspect ran off.

The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety says it has interviewed witnesses and is working with other police agencies as it investigates.

After the attempted robbery, officials provided safety reminders, urging people to be aware of their surroundings, travel in larger groups when possible and walking in areas that are well-lighted. Residents were also reminded to always lock their cars and homes, and to report any suspicious behavior to 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Grand Rapids police at 616.949.7010 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

