16 years later: Remembering 9/11 at Ford Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute will commemorate the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event has been held annually from sunrise to sunset since Sept. 11, 2002 at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids.

The President Ford Council, Boy Scouts of America will lead the West Michigan community in a daylong Scout Salute Monday to pay respect to all those who died during the terrorist attacks.

Color guards from the Grand Rapids Police Department and Fire Departments will lower and raise the flag outside of the museum to commemorate the opening and closing of the day’s events, at sunrise and sunset.

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive inside the museum from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. Also, students from various school districts will participate in disaster readiness activities.

Other family friendly activities include a display featuring a 9/11 poster competition exhibition and an opportunity to place a flag at Ah-Nab-Awen Park to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11.

>>Online: Complete schedule of events

The event is supported by the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation. It is also free and open to the public.

