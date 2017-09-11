3 injured in head-on crash near Marshall

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured following a head-on crash in Calhoun County early Monday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on A Drive near 14 Mile Road in Marshall Township, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office news release.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a Chevy Malibu on fire with a passenger trapped inside.

Officers were able to put out the fire with extinguishers and get the passenger out of the vehicle. The passenger, a 19-year-old Marshall man, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, the release said.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado, a 46-year-old Ceresco man, was taken to the hospital with possible leg and neck injuries. The driver of the Malibu was taken to the hospital for a possible shoulder injuries.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs are factors, according to the release. The crash remains under investigation.

