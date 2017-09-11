Bob Dylan coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bob Dylan will be making a stop in Grand Rapids as part of his tour of the United States.

Bob Dylan and His band will perform on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Van Andel Arena. The concert will feature Mavis Staples and is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets prices range from $55 and $125. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000.

Bob Dylan

