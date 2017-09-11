Explore your city: free, historic tours in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So many fun and interesting facts to discover about Grand Rapids, no matter how long you’ve lived here!

We found a way for you to explore the city, with a cool learning opportunity, that’s being offered by our friends at Samaritas Senior Living and Grand Rapids Running Tours.

>>> Take a look in the video above to learn more!

What we love, is that anyone can participate in these historic tours of Grand Rapids – and they’re free.

Samaritas has three tour dates on the calendar:

Friday, September 22nd

Wednesday, October 4th

Wednesday, October 11th

The tour on the 22nd is a bus tour, so that might be a good option if you have mobility issues.

To sign up, all you have to do is go to https://www.samaritas.org/, and look for the Samaritas Academy link!

In addition, Caroline does tours all year long with lots of fun themes… you can learn more about those, at grandrapidsrunningtours.com.

