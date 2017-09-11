Fennville football coach investigated, on leave

FENNVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Fennville High School football coach is on administrative leave after complaints about an alleged incident involving a player at a game.

24 Hour News 8 got a tip that Fennville’s coach is under investigation for apparently getting a little too rough with one of his players Friday on the sidelines at a game in Coloma.

Fennville Public Schools officials didn’t give 24 Hour News 8 any details on what happened, but did confirm that the coach will be on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

In a statement Monday night, Superintendent Jim Greydanus said the district is “committed to providing the best possible experience for our athletes.”

Full statement from Greydanus:

Fennville Public Schools is taking appropriate steps to investigate an alleged incident between a coach and a player from the September 8 football game in Coloma. We understand how sensitive these situations can be, and to protect the integrity of the investigation, the district has placed the coach on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The assistant coaches will lead practice for the team today. To be fair to all parties involved we will follow due process as we conduct the investigation and decide on an appropriate response. We are committed to providing the best possible experience for our athletes.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

