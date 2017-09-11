GRPD ID’s 2 men dead after shooting, crash

Related Coverage GRPD investigating double homicide; no suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have released the names of the two men who died after being shot over the weekend.

The victims were identified Monday as 27-year-old Sergio De Lucas and 23-year-old Miguel Diego Lucas. The Grand Rapids Police Department did not specify their relationship to one another.

The double homicide was discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were called after a car crashed into a tree near the intersection of Graham Street SW and Division Avenue. When they looked into the car, they found Sergio De Lucas in the driver’s seat. He had been shot at least twice. Miguel Diego Lucas, who had also been shot, was found nearby under a parked trailer. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, GRPD said the precise causes of death and results of autopsies were not yet available.

As of Saturday, police had not yet worked out precisely where the shooting happened — but they said it didn’t appear to have happened at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

