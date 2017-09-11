Home invasion suspect arrested after police chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A home invasion suspect was arrested after leading police on a chase, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police were called after the suspect threatened a person with a gun. Officers found the suspect’s vehicle leaving the 1300 block of Fox Ridge Drive when they tried to stop the vehicle.

After about an 18 minutes chase, the suspect was arrested without incident. Officers found a 40-caliber handgun and an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges that include home invasion, operating while intoxicated, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and fleeing and eluding.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety didn’t say when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

