Ladies Night Out: signature cocktails, door prizes, and “Calendar Girls”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After leukemia claims her husband’s life, Annie Clarke and her friend, Chris Harper, team up to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund. Their genius idea? Create a pinup calendar featuring their middle-aged garden club members. This comedic play, set in Yorkshire, England, is based on a true story that has raised over 2 million dollars for leukemia and lymphoma research.

>>> Learn more in the video above!

Ticket prices: $16-28

Grab the special women in your life, and join Grand Rapids Civic Theatre for a night of fun, sisterhood, and celebration with Calendar Girls.

What should you expect? Door prizes and signature cocktails before heading to see the hit musical Calendar Girls.

Don’t miss the fun… This is a one-night special event, and tickets go fast!

EVENT DETAILS

Package includes entrance to pre-party and VIP seating to the show: $75

Tickets on sale August 23.

Pre-party 5-7 pm, Show at 7:30pm

Location: Women’s City Club

*Note: As a special fundraiser for Civic Theatre, season subscription vouchers are not valid for this event. Packages sold separately from subscriptions.

SCHEDULE

September 21, 2017. One-night only!

Pre-party 5-7 pm, Show at 7:30pm

Can’t wait to see you there! Check out Grand Rapids Civic Theatre for more information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

