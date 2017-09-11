Man, 22, charged after leading police on high-speed chase





DETROIT (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after leading police on a high-speed car chase along Detroit streets and freeways.

Prosecutors say Derronn Sherard was arraigned Monday on fleeing and resisting charges. He also is charged with heroin, cocaine and marijuana possession.

Police said a man led officers Friday on a 45-minute chase before stopping his vehicle on a freeway and running into traffic. He was surrounded and tackled by officers after either being struck by another vehicle or jumping onto its roof.

Detroit Deputy Chief David LeValley said police were investigating a woman’s shooting when they tried to pull him over.

Sherard is jailed on a $75,000 bond. A Sept. 18 preliminary examination is scheduled.

