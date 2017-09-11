Man sentenced for abusing boy years ago

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A former youth pastor who admitted to sexually abusing a young boy in Jenison a decade ago is headed to a state prison.

In Ottawa County Circuit Court Monday, Daniel Hoffman was sentenced to between 3.5 and 15 years in prison. He received credit for 36 days served.

Hoffman, 31, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records from earlier this year, authorities said Hoffman told a nurse about the abuse last year while being treated for a “psychotic break.” When investigators talked to the victim, who used to be neighbors with Hoffman and is now an adult, he confirmed it happened between 2003 and 2008. Hoffman was charged in May.

Since the period when the abused happened, Hoffman has worked at Jenison Public Schools and as a youth minister.

