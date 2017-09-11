Michigan man waits on word of Florida property

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Irma is moving out of Florida, but many Michiganders with homes down south are left with a lot of questions. Most don’t know what kind of damage they are dealing with.
“Just kind of waiting,” Cascade Township resident Craig Welch told 24 Hour News 8.
Welch recently took a trip to Florida, but was always scheduled to come home before Irma hit. Speaking with 24 Hour News 8 at Gerald R. Ford International Airport as he arrived home last week, he was relaxed and happy to be safe from the storm.
Now that Irma has passed, his feelings have changed.
“Owning from far away is a different kind of feeling,” he said. “Even though you know the hurricane is out of your control, you also can’t even control checking on your place right away.”
He has owned a place on Marco Island in a development called Cape Marco for about four months.
“It’s right on the water,” Welch said.
That’s the reason he bought it: the stunning ocean views.
The storm rushed through Marco Island Sunday and the Island open back up to residents Monday afternoon. Welch still has no word from management on the damage to his place. No matter what the outcome is, he’ll have to take a trip there soon. In the meantime, he’ll continue to watch the images coming in and wait.
“Every time you start to get anxious, the perspective is: We all are safe, we’re up here. The friends that we know are safe,” Welch said.
