Photos: Hurricane Irma’s aftermath

Strong waves brought by Hurricane Irma hit the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba, late Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Recently planted palm trees lie strewn across the road as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A man walks on Havana's sea wall as the ocean crashes into el Morro light house, after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

This photo provided by Michael Sechler shows a stranded manatee in Manatee County, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Michael Sechler via AP)

Boats are partially submerged in a marina in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A sinking boat is surrounded by debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma at Sundance Marine in Palm Shores, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

People move through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Quintana and Liz Perez look out at the flooding outside their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Immokalee, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

People walk out onto what is normally four feet of water in Old Tampa Bay, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Hurricane Irma and an unusual low tide pushed water out over 100 yards. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

An American flag is torn as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Waves crash over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2012 file photo, waves from the Santa Rosa Sound crash over the Navarre Beach causeway in Navarre, Fla., as Isaac approaches the Gulf Coast. (Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

Waves on the southend beach of Tybee Island, Ga. pound the beach as Tropical Storm Irma heads into the state, Monday, Sept., 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Pedestrians walk into huge waves crashing over The Battery as Tropical Storm Irma hits Charleston, S.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The winds from Hurricane Irma blow palm trees as it approaches Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A woman and child use a blanket as protection from wind and rain as they walk in Caibarien, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

Palm trees stand ripped of their fronds in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows a few of the homes that remained intact in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. (Gerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry via AP)

This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. (Gerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry via AP)

This photo provided by Caribbean Buzz shows the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Irma Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Caribbean Buzz via AP)

In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, photo, damage is left after Hurricane Irma hit Barbuda. (AP Photo/Anika E. Kentish)

This Sept. 7, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. (Gerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry via AP)

This Sept. 6, 2017 photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in St. Martin. (Jonathan Falwell via AP)

A street is flooded near the ocean after Hurricane Irma passed through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands. (NOAA via AP)