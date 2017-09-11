Photos: Hurricane Irma’s aftermath

Hurricane Irma
Photos show Hurricane Irma and its aftermath in Cuba, Florida and South Carolina.

MIAMI (AP) — Once-fearsome Hurricane Irma weakened Monday to a still-dangerous tropical storm as it spread high winds and rain across the Southeast, one day after engulfing most of the Florida peninsula.

Both of Florida’s coasts were pounded by storm surges, thousands of its residents remain in shelters and millions of homes and businesses around several states are without power.

